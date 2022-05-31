Oculus Quest 2 may be challenged by a VR headset from Apple

The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) is undoubtedly one of the best VR headsets that you can buy today, despite facing fierce competition from the likes of the Valve Index. However, Apple may be looking to take a bite out of Meta’s market share in the VR space with its own virtual reality device and operating system.

Parker Ortolani took to Twitter to share some trademark filings for ‘realityOS’ which possibly indicate that Apple plans to reveal its Oculus Quest 2 competitor at its WWDC conference on June 6 (via UploadVR). Ortolani points out that the company “typically files trademarks for products announced at WWDC a day or two after the keynote”, and we’re inclined to agree with their assessment that “this would be one helluva coincidence.”

The term ‘realityOS’ has been appearing in Apple source code since the beginning of this year, but these filings further indicate that we’ll see it used in a VR system as the trademark pertains to “wearable computer hardware.”

We know very little else about Apple’s potential Oculus Quest 2 competitor, but we can’t help but feel they’ve missed a beat by not dubbing their virtual reality operating system ‘eyeOS’.

It cannot be a coincidence that the “realityOS” trademark owned by a company that seemingly doesn’t exist and is specifically for “wearable computer hardware” is being filed around the world on June 8, 2022 https://t.co/myoRbOvgJa + https://t.co/AH97r95EMn pic.twitter.com/uvsiZCj2rR — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 29, 2022

Puns aside, any would-be Quest 2 challenger will also need to deal with the threat of Project Cambria. We also shouldn’t forget about whatever Zuckerberg and company has in store for a proper Oculus Quest 3 headset, though it’ll no doubt be called Meta Quest 3 when it eventually arrives.