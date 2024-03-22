Get a Meta Quest 2 for less than $200 while stocks last

Since the launch of the Meta Quest 3, we’ve been spoiled with a barrage of Meta Quest 2 deals as the virtual reality headset marches inevitably toward retirement. With this in mind, you’ll need to act fast if you fancy grabbing a shockingly cheap way to get into VR, as the Quest 2 is now available for less than $200 and stock is drying up.

The Quest 2 was widely regarded as the best VR headset for years, right up until Meta released its successor, the Quest 3. While it’s reign has come to an end, there’s still plenty of value and life left in the Quest 2, and there’s never been a better time to buy one than now.

You’ll find the Quest 2 128GB for $199.99 across practically every major retailer, including Amazon and Best Buy. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price that’s ever been recorded for the headset.

However, the best Quest 2 deal comes by way of Walmart, who is also including $50 Meta Store credit with any purchase of the headset. Depending on how you look at it, this promotion effectively brings the price of the Quest 2 down to $149.99 or nets you one of the best VR games at no extra cost.

With the Quest 2 256GB stock becoming increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to find, the 128GB model could soon find itself similarly scarce. So, if you fancy a brand-new headset in favour of picking up one via the used market, we’d advise purchasing one now.

For those unfamiliar with the Quest 2, its praises as a fantastic wireless VR headset are well-earned. Playing games on its internal hardware is a great time but it’s best paired with a gaming PC, via a wired or wireless connection, to push its performance further.

Its battery life is suitable for a few hours of playtime but it can be extended by pairing the Quest 2 with accessories like the Elite Strap with battery. Grabbing a new strap is highly recommended, with or without a battery, though, as the one included in the box can be uncomfortable. Check out our best Meta Quest 2 accessories list for advice on what you should pick up to enhance your VR experience.