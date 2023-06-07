Meta Quest 3: release date window, price, and specs

The Meta Quest 3 has finally been revealed, but there are still some mysteries surrounding the device. All the same, you’ll find everything we know so far about the upcoming VR headset, including its release date window, price, and specs.

The Meta Quest 3 is hoping to bring home the gold in the race for the title of best VR headset, carrying forward the momentum and popularity generated by its predecessor. Whether lightning can strike twice on this occasion remains to be seen, but there’s already a lot to be excited about with this device.

What is the Meta Quest 3 price?

The Meta Quest 3 is available from $499. A 128GB model will be available at launch, with a more expensive version with expanded storage due to arrive in the future.



Compared to its predecessor, the Meta Quest 3 is launching with a more expensive price tag. However, you can pick now pick up the Meta Quest 2 at a discount in the run-up to its successor’s launch.

When is the Meta Quest 3 release window?

The Meta Quest 3 release window is set for Fall 2023. Meta is yet to share when it exactly we can expect to see the VR headset on store shelves, but we don’t expect to wait that much longer for a more precise launch window.

We could see the Meta Quest 3 come out in October, as its predecessor did. This would make for a nice three-year anniversary of sorts, and give adopters plenty of time to grab it before Christmas.

What are the Meta Quest 3 specs?

Meta is yet to reveal the official specs list for the Quest 3, but we do know that it is both more powerful and lighter than its predecessor.

During the Meta Quest Gaming, it was revealed that the Quest 3 will feature higher resolution and thinner lenses, in addition to a more powerful “next-generation” Snapdragon chipset.