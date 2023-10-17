Best Meta Quest 3 games October 2023

What are the best Meta Quest 3 games? It can be very tricky to know what VR games are worth investing in. Trailers will never truly do them justice in the same way as PC gaming. While you could always refund a bad purchase, we’d prefer to help you avoid that issue altogether by showing you which games are well worth playing.

Some of the best VR games in 2023 are experiences that aren’t necessarily brand new. The arrival of the Meta Quest 3 should help bolster the number of high-profile developers who enter the world of VR.

Whether you’re looking for an intense first-person shooter or a cozy village game, the Meta Quest 3 has something for everyone.

Here are the best Meta Quest 3 games in October 2023:

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

An undeniably amazing horror survival IP had to make its way to VR at some point, but Saints and Sinners had no right to be as good as it is on the Meta Quest 3. With a wealth of content to enjoy in-game, the Meta Quest 3 optimized version of Saints and Sinners takes away some of the long loading times and refines many of the game’s visuals.

We’ve never had so much fun while also being so scared. A strong story is supported by fantastic moment-to-moment action and an immersive environment that will have you actually believing your survival is at stake.

Gun Club VR

If you’ve ever wanted to just play around with weapons in VR, Gun Club is the game for you. With plenty of game modes and a great hook for progression, Gun Club keeps things relatively simple, but does the basics incredibly well.

We’ve lost countless hours testing our aim in the sandbox mode and then taking on various challenges to earn more cash to unlock more weapons and attachments. It’s a simple gameplay loop, but effective nonetheless.

Beat Saber

If you haven’t already played Beat Saber, you’ve surely seen videos of others playing it online. A VR phenomenon in every sense of the word, even if you’re not a fan of rhythm games, Beat Saber needs to be played and appreciated for just how good it is.

Like many games on this list, Beat Saber isn’t new, it’s stood the test of time and continues to add new content to keep things fresh. We love returning to Beat Saber to try and top the leaderboards and give ourselves a little workout in the process!

Little Cities

Cozy games don’t come much cozier than Little Cities on the Meta Quest 3. Take on the role of a creator as you design your very own isolated world and try to make sure that its inhabitants are kept happy and safe.

Fans of Sim City of Cities Skylines will know exactly what Little Cities is all about, and the recently added sandbox mode added a whole layer of replayability to this already content-deep game. Better still, it’s currently part of the Meta Quest+ subscription service in October, meaning you can download it for no additional cost if you’re subscribed.

Vader Immortal

This trilogy of games deserves to enter the list of best Meta Quest 3 games as a single entity. A dream come true for any Star Wars fan, this VR game takes you on a journey from being a lowly smugger, to helping Darth Vader with his insidious plans.

Not all is as simple as it sounds, however, but we wouldn’t dare spoil the game for anyone who has yet to play. Each of the Vader Immortal games is available to buy separately on the Meta Quest store, but we strongly advise playing them in order to get the most out of the experience.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

You might think that co-op or party games would require multiple Meta Quest headsets, but you’re wrong! Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a brilliant co-op game where the player inside the headset is trying to defuse a bomb and relay crucial info to the players outside who are reading an online bomb diffusal manual.

The premise is simple, yet how well you communicate in pressure situations will determine how successful you are. You can even create some house rules to spice up the action. If you want to showcase how cool co-op VR can be without needing multiple headsets, Keep Talking is the game to do it with.

Dungeons of Eternity

While Dungeons and Dragons is still booming in popularity, if you happen to want a more immersive adventure with up to three friends, Dungeons of Eternity is the game for you.

This action-packed dungeon crawler is easily one of the best action games on the Meta Quest 3 and it’s made even better with friends. You can swing swords, cast spells, and short arrows to your heart’s content, and the new Quest 3 hardware takes away all lag and stutter issues to ensure it’s a smooth experience.

Golf+

One for the sports fans now, as Golf+ is a brilliant simulation of the real game. With a steep learning curve, but plenty of training material, including TopGolf ranges, you’ll bring your game up to speed in no time.

Recent updates have not only improved the visuals within Golf+, but they’ve also added a ton of new gameplay features including a tournaments mode.

Resident Evil 4

In what is the only major AAA game to make its way onto the Quest 3, apart from the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Nexus, Resident Evil 4 is a port of the perenially popular zombie shooter.

Resi 4 works surprisingly well on the Quest, but the Quest 3’s improved hardware allows for a smooth experience and reduced loading times, which means you can play for longer before needing to charge your headset again!

Still not sold on the Meta Quest 3 despite this list of amazing games, then check out our list of the best VR headsets you can buy in 2023 to see what other options are on the market.