Meta Quest 3 Steam user share grows despite fall in VR popularity

There was never any doubt that the Meta Quest 3 would prove to be a popular VR headset, but its continued momentum since release is something to behold. Now, the VR headset has usurped another prevalent Steam competitor, despite small dip in virtual reality interest on the platform.

The Meta Quest 3 is easily the best VR headset you can pick up today, so we’re not surprised to see its popularity continue to grow. It excels both in a standalone and tethered setup, and recent support for Steam Link makes it all the more attractive to Steam users.

The fourth most popular VR headset on Steam is now the Meta Quest 3, according to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey. It now enjoys a sizeable 7.74% share of the user base, growing by 2.55% since the previous month.

While this jump is impressive, it’s almost half of the adoption rate we saw in November 2023 (+5.05%). That said, we could see a marked increase next month as more users connect their Quest 3 to their PC, following their return home from the holidays. This also doesn’t speak to the number of units being used for standalone play.

To the Quest 3’s credit, however, interest in VR as a whole among Steam users has dropped slightly (-0.05%), leaving just 1.84% of the install base with a headset.

