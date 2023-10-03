Meta Quest+ monthly games for October 2023

We're taking a look at the two free games featured in this months Meta Quest subscription, and it's safe to say they're from very different genres.

Meta Quest Plus Monthly Games October 2023

What are the Meta Quest+ games for October 2023? Every month, we’re treated to two new titles added to the Meta Quest+ service. This brand-new program from Meta will allow games that may have once gone unnoticed, to be seen and played by a massive new audience.

With games playable across the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro headsets, there are plenty of players ready to jump at the opportunity to play something new, and Meta Quest+ provides exactly that.

Here are the Meta Quest+ games for October 2023:

Onward

The first game available in October is Onward, a hardcore multiplayer shooter that prides itself on the need to work as a team to succeed. If the idea of hardcore multiplayer doesn’t sound like your ideal night in, you can turn to the games’ co-op and PvE modes instead.

With a 4.2/5 rating on the Oculus store from over 15,000 players, it’s safe to say that Onward is a very popular game. The tactical shooter can be played offline and only accounts for standing play. You’ll need 4.66GB free to download Onward to your Meta Quest 3, 2, or Pro headset.

YouTube Thumbnail

Little Cities

In a complete 180 from Onward, we have Little Cities, a city-building experience similar to Sim City and Cities Skylines. You play the role of a cozy creator, building up their island and ensuring its inhabitants are thriving and safe from natural disasters.

With a recent sandbox update, Little Cities offers even more freedom now for the ultimate cozy experience. With a 4.5/5 rating from 548 players, it certainly hasn’t built up the same audience as Onward, but it’s one that is clearly just as happy with the game they’re playing. You’ll need just 666MB to download and play Little Cities across all Meta Quest headsets.

YouTube Thumbnail

Can you play Meta Quest+ games without a subscription?

No, you can only access your Meta Quest+ library of games so long as you have an active subscription to the service.

If you cancel your Meta Quest+ subscription before its renewal, you will still be able to play your games until the renewal date has passed. Once your subscription has lapsed, no matter how long to wait to return, your games will be waiting for you to play again, but you will not gain access to any titles that were added while you were unsubscribed.

If you’re looking for more games to try out across any VR headset, check out our list of the best VR games on PC in 2023.

