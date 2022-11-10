Meta Quest Pro has Air Link issues but the VR headset is getting a fix

Meta Quest Pro is the latest headset that supports Oculus Air Link. Though you still need a decent gaming PC, this further opens up your games library, enabling free wireless streaming for VR games through the Quest platform. It’s a popular feature on Oculus Quest 2, but unfortunately, Air Link doesn’t run as well on Quest Pro right now.

While Oculus Air Link is crucial to Quest’s claim at being the best VR headset, many have reported Wi-Fi performance problems on Meta Quest Pro. Unfortunately, this means anyone looking to play the best VR games on PC through Quest Pro may encounter stuttering issues. Thankfully, a fix is on the way, though we don’t have a timeframe.

Replying to Virtual Desktop’s creator Guy Godin on Twitter, Bruno Cendón, Senior Director of Wireless Technologies at Meta, clarified this is a “known issue.” Specifically, Cendón confirmed: “[The] fix wasn’t ready for launch. It’ll be very likely fixed in the next update and DFS channels will be as good as in Quest 2.”

However, this update may take longer than planned. Following Meta’s Q3 2022 earnings call last month, which revealed heavy losses of $9.4 billion, the tech giant has laid off 11,000 employees. Sadly, Cendón confirmed earlier today (via Twitter) that the wireless team also had layoffs. That’s not surprising since Reality Labs, Meta’s VR division, accounted for $3.7 billion of those operating losses alone, and it’s unknown how daily operations will be affected.

In the meantime, there are two alternatives for Quest Pro owners looking to stream PC VR games wirelessly. You can use Oculus Link through a USB 3 Type-C cable, which negates the standalone headset’s wireless advantage. Or, you can buy Virtual Desktop through the Meta Store, a third-party application that costs $14.99 USD / £14.99 GBP.