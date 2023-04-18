No, Metal Gear Solid 3 is not getting a remake – not yet anyway

After we all thought we had a shred of news on the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, those hopes have once again been dashed as MGS voice actor and singer Donna Burke has made it clear that the Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater project she’s working on is not a remake of the stealth game, but still something that sounds incredibly exciting.

Burke recently teased that she was doing some sort of Snake Eater re-recording – the James Bond-style opening track originally sung by Cynthia Harrell – which naturally sent us all into overdrive. Was it a cheeky tease to fan the flames of the MGS3 remake, or something else?

It turns out it was for something else, as Burke writes in a follow-up, “Yesterday I was recording Snake Eater. It’s not for a remake. It’s nothing to do with MGS3. It’s for fun. And I should check my Twitter more.”

This won’t be the first time Metal Gear Solid fans have heard Burke either, as she recorded songs for The Phantom Pain and Peace Walker, and even did the voice of the MGS 5 iDROID – the ‘80s proto-iPhone Snake uses throughout the game.

Burke is in fact working with Tencent senior composer and supervisor Mason Lieberman, who adds, “There you have it, folks. You’ll know more of what Donna Burke and I are working on within the next few months, anyways. It’s not an MGS project whatsoever, but it is a special album for videogame music lovers. Lots of amazing guests to announce. More soon!”

Lieberman does say that this music project is in post-production and not affiliated with tencent, and that it’ll be somewhat similar to his Cowboy Bebop and My Hero Academia covers, which blend live musical performances with some of the people that helped bring the property to life.

So while this tease wasn’t an indication of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, it does sound like it’ll be a part of a larger work of iconic videogame music covers, or something to that effect, which still sounds pretty awesome, to be honest.

Lieberman has quite a few excellent anime and videogame covers that all sound excellent, so they’re definitely worth checking out after this clarification at least.

