The classic Metal Gear Solid games are finally coming to Steam

Metal Gear Solid is coming to Steam, as the MGS Master Collection, which includes the original, pixelated Metal Gear games, MGS1, MGS2, and MS3 Snake Eater, is booked to arrive on PC. Konami is in the process of reviving Hideo Kojima’s iconic stealth game series, with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater also confirmed for a PC launch. This will finally bring the Metal Gear Solid series to Valve’s storefront, which currently only hosts MGS5.

In a brand-new trailer, Konami confirms that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 will launch on Steam alongside the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and the Nintendo Switch. It comes as part of a broader revival of Konami’s classic series, which also includes the full Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Combining MGS1 from 1998, 2001’s MGS2, Snake Eater from 2004, and the original Metal Gear games from 1987 and 1990, the Master Collection is set to be released on October 24.

Finally having the classic Metal Gear Solid games on PC is a real blessing. It’s been years since we’ve given them a full replay, but with all of Kojima’s greatest masterworks now at our beck and call via Steam, this seems like an ideal opportunity to once again return to Shadow Moses, Big Shell, and Groznyj Grad.

Likewise, with Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater set to release in the autumn, which, as we’ve already reported, seems like it will be the first in a whole-new series of MGS remakes, this is definitely the time to take the classics for one more spin.

In the meantime, if you really can’t wait to tuck into a Kenyan mangrove crab, you might want to try some other survival games. Alternatively, if reading about MGS has your nostalgia flowing, try some of the other greatest old games that still run on PC.