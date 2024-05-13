Metroidvania bundle nets you seven games at just $2 each

Humble Bundle’s Metroidvania Mania bundle (great name) brings together seven of the most popular Metroidvania games from the last few years for just $14 (£11.15). When you break it down, that means you’re paying just $2 (£1.60) for each game. Overall, they’d usually go for $139, so this is essentially a 90% discount.

The most appealing addition to the collection is the addition of Axiom Verge and its sequel. Strongly reminiscent of classic Metroid games, the first game sees you playing as a scientist named Trace, who explores the mysterious and alluring alien world of Sudra. There’s a surprising level of depth to its story, and you’ll want to soak up every corner of the world and its lore. It easily earned its spot on our list of the best Metroidvania games and is a quintessential experience for any gaming connoisseur – but really, so is every game in this bundle.

Here’s everything you’ll get in the Metroidvania Mania bundle:

9 Years of Shadow (2023)

Axiom Verge 2 (2021)

Cookie Cutter (2023)

Ghost Song (2022)

Death’s Gambit: Afterlife (2018)

The Knight Witch (2022)

Axiom Verge (2015)

50% off Death’s Gambit: Afterlife – Ashes of Vados DLC

The bundle will be available until Wednesday 29 June, so make sure you get yours before then.

As always with Humble Bundle, you don’t just get the satisfaction of buying games at discount prices, but also of raising money for charity. Money raised through this bundle will go towards The Global FoodBanking Network (GNF) who work to enhance access to foodbanks for the people who need them.

If you love getting games without having to spend much, check out our lists of the best free Steam games and the best free PC games. If you like Metroidvania games like these, you’ll probably also like the best retro games.

You can also download the PCGN deals tracker if you never want to miss a bargain and follow us on Google News if you never want to miss a story.