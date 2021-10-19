Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition is free DLC for everyone

Microsoft Flight Simulator flew into our PC gaming hearts back in 2020, and with continued updates and a console release, it’s only gotten better. Now the devs have announced Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition, and while we reckoned that MSFS was only the seventh-best game of that year, with all the free DLC coming, I guess we can let them have this.

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s GOTY Edition will be a free update for all versions of the game, and will launch on November 18. The free DLC will include six new Discovery Flights, 14 new tutorial missions, an updated weather system, early DirectX12 support, a dev mode replay system, and will update Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Utrecht with detailed photogrammetry.

The update will also include five new aircraft: the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet (coming before the delayed Top Gun: Maverick DLC), VoloCity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub, and Aviat Pitts Special S1S.

We’re also getting handcrafted versions of the Leipzig/Halle Airport, Allgäu Airport Memmingen, Kassel Airport in Germany, the Lugano Airport, Zurich Airport, and Luzern-Beromunster Airport in Switzerland, and Patrick Space Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in the US.

