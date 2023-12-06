Metal Gear Solid has one of the most brilliant and distinctive aesthetics in all of gaming. Psycho Mantis, Solidus Snake, the spooky, metatextual boss fight with The Sorrow – Kojima’s style transcends just visuals, and encapsulates a caricature of politics, history, and contemporary social issues that’s instantly recognizable and purely subjective. But there’s a new stealth game, by independent developer Tallboys, that gives even the strangest and most visionary moments in MGS a run for their money. Essentially, it’s you versus a single guard. The only problem is that the guard is a giant, and watching your every move like B.F. Skinner with one of his rats. Welcome to Militsioner.

Militsioner really has to be seen to be believed. Part stealth game, it’s more accurately described by its creator as a “first-person surreal immersive runaway simulator.” As a resident of a small, provincial town, you wake up one day to find that you’ve been arrested.

This means you’re not allowed to travel outside of the town’s borders, and even everyday activities like visiting the shops are limited. Your objective, naturally, is to escape. The only problem is the aforementioned ‘policeman,’ who literally lords over the town like a uniformed Godzilla.

How you navigate a way out of town is entirely up to you – Militsioner is open-ended, and there are innumerate possible methods of escape. You can also, surprisingly enough, speak with the policeman.

His mood changes. His attitude towards the law can be flexible. If you charm and persuade him, he might let you get away with a few things, or turn his god-like attention elsewhere for a couple of precious hours. Frightening, unique, and with a wonderful satirical edge, we’re still waiting on a full launch date for Miltisioner. Nevertheless, you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

