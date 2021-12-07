Minecraft 1.18.1 saves the bees

minecraft bees update

If you’ve been keeping bees in Minecraft, you might’ve noticed that some of the bumbly insects weren’t where you left them. It seems that bees have had a habit of disappearing into the digital abyss for some time, but now, at last, a fix is on the way. Minecraft update 1.18.1 will prevent bees from despawning.

According to the bug (ha) tracker, bees inside of hives or nests would sometimes despawn when the world was reloaded. In 1.18.1 release candidate 1, that’s been fixed – the improvement should be in the live game soon. Players have been reporting the issue since back in 1.17, and while this won’t bring your bees back from the abyss, at least it’ll prevent any future casualties.

Minecraft 1.18.1 also revises fog generation, so you’ll have better visibility across those vast landscapes. Beyond that, well… It’s a pretty minor update, largely focused on stability improvements. 1.18 itself was certainly large enough to justify some time for smaller bug fixes in its aftermath, after all.

You can get the full patch notes on the official site, or a visual breakdown in the video below.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re looking for tips on how to keep Minecraft bees, you can follow that link. We’ve also got a guide on how to find Minecraft diamonds following the big changes to ore distribution in 1.18.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Minecraft 1.18.1 saves the bees","type":"news","category":"minecraft"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Mojang","genre":"Survival","title":"Minecraft","genres":["Survival","MMO"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

Dustin's career path was cemented sometime around his fifth playthrough of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. His proudest accomplishment at PCGamesN is carving out a niche for Truck Simulator coverage, and he digs deep in the news mines to bring you info on everything from emulators to Minecraft.

Read More
Minecraft console commands
Minecraft skins
Minecraft mods