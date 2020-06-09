Minecraft diamond: level and where to find Minecraft diamonds

Looking for the best Minecraft diamond level? You’ll have to dig a little deeper to find this rare mineral, but it will be worth it when you strut into battle donning your sparkling war attire.

Minecraft diamonds are used to craft high tier and extremely durable items such as tools and armour, and can also be used to create a Minecraft enchantment table. You can craft diamonds in Minecraft from a block of diamond or by mining a diamond ore. By using a block of diamond in the crafting grid, you’ll obtain nine diamonds.

You can craft a bunch of glam gear from diamonds in Minecraft, as well as trading diamonds with villagers at Minecraft villages. If you’re looking for diamonds out in the blocky wilds, instead of relying on loot chests, then you’ll either need to mine for them or search caves. Here’s where you’ll find diamonds in Minecraft, as well as everything you can create using this rare mineral.

Minecraft diamond level

Finding Minecraft diamonds is no easy task and for good reason – Minecraft diamonds create a whole bunch of durable weapons and armour. The Minecraft diamond level is anywhere below layer 16, but the optimum diamond level is between layers 5-12. Stay safe and watch out for lava between layers 4-10, otherwise you’ll go up in flames before you’ve had the chance to claim your well-earned reward. If you want to get around the whole digging process, you can use Minecraft seeds to find diamonds quickly.

Minecraft diamonds finder

As well as diamond ores, and without having to dig to middle-earth, here are the following loot chests you’ll have a chance to discover Minecraft diamonds.

Shipwreck treasure

Stronghold altar chests

Village chests

Fortress chests

Jungle temple chests

Desert temple chests

Mineshafts

Buried treasure

End city chests

Minecraft diamonds crafting

Minecraft diamond tools and armour are the highest tier of durable items. If you’ve damaged your favourite pair of diamond boots, you can also use a Minecraft anvil with diamonds to repair diamond items. Here’s a list of all the items you craft using Minecraft diamonds.

Diamond axe

Diamond boots

Diamond chestplate

Diamond helmet

Diamond hoe

Diamond leggings

Diamond pickaxe

Diamond sword

Enchantment table

Minecraft diamonds ore

A Minecraft diamond ore can be mined using either an iron or diamond pickaxe, and will drop a single diamond when mined. Remember, if you use any other tool, then the diamond ore will drop nothing. You can also enchant your iron or diamond pickaxe to drop an extra diamond, you’ll need to use the enchantment Fortune to do this. If you’re after an ore block, then by using a pickaxe enchanted with Silk Touch, you’ll obtain an ore block instead of a diamond. You can also use a Minecraft blast furnace to smelt the diamond ore to obtain a diamond, if you don’t have an iron or diamond pickaxe handy.