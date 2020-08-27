Gamescom comes to Minecraft, thanks to one dedicated fan

Gamescom 2020 is kicking off tonight and, as you’re probably aware, this year, the show is going fully digital. Usually the Cologne-based trade fair would be flooded with developers, publishers, and gamers but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual event will be online-only and hosted on Youtube and Twitch. While you won’t be able to physically attend the event this year, you can make a virtual appearance, thanks to our old pal, Minecraft, and one incredibly dedicated fan.

Ahead of tonight’s showcase, Mike Craddock from Kairos Media has been busy recreating the entire Gamescom main event hall in Minecraft. The build features the main entrance, two side entrances, the central hall, two open-air fields, and four halls on each corner. Mike completed the build in just under two weeks and, frankly, we don’t know how he did it. With our Minecraft skills, it might just have been ready for Gamescom 2021.

The structure is kitted out with an insane level of detail, including everything from bathrooms and food stalls to info booths and even emergency exits, just in case any players get a little careless with a flint and steel. You can kick back and relax in the guest area or even jump up on the main stage and give your own presentation.

If you’d like to explore the build for yourself, you can download it here. Alternatively, check out this short trailer showing off what the structure has to offer:

Mike spoke about why he decided to create this project, saying: “For those that attend every year and are going to miss that physical aspect of Gamescom, or those that have never attended and wish they could, we wanted to create a new experience in a virtual world.” He continued by explaining how Minecraft was the only game “that would allow us to recreate the event, ensuring the detail we wanted to bring to life wasn’t lost”.

Gamescom’s digital event is due to start today and run until August 29. The opening night will be broadcast tonight at 11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST. Check out our handy guide for full details of how and when to watch the show.