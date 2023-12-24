All Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards? This particular event in the non-stop virtual board game kicked in on Christmas Eve, promising a bunch of presents and prizes for those who play as much as they can over the holiday break. To make running through it a little easier, we’ve collected all of the rewards into an easy-to-read table below. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth losing sleep over.

Whether this is your first Monopoly Go in-game event or your four hundredth, it doesn’t hurt to read up on Monopoly Go events past and present. If you spot a pattern, you’ll know when to save your spins for rewards you might actually need. And if you’re looking to climb higher on the competition-style events, Monopoly Go dice links are well worth keeping up with. You can also check out our list of the best online board games to find titles shockingly similar to this one.

All Monopoly Gifts All Around rewards

Here’s the full list of Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards:

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 15 dice 2 5 7 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 5 65 100 dice 6 15 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 9 25 Cash 10 180 225 dice 11 25 15 Prize Drop Chips 12 30 Cash Grab (10-minutes) 13 35 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 14 40 20 Prize Drop Chips 15 350 400 dice 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 18 100 Cash 19 70 35 Prize Drop Chips 20 700 725 dice 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 23 110 55 Prize Drop Chips 24 120 Cash 25 1300 1200 dice 26 130 High Roller (15-minutes) 27 140 Cash 28 150 85 Prize Drop Chips 29 160 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 30 1000 Cash 31 175 160 dice 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 34 280 105 Prize Drop Chips 35 2000 1700 dice 36 400 Cash Grab (15-minutes) 37 600 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 38 700 500 dice 39 800 125 Prize Drop Chips 40 3000 2500 dice 41 900 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 42 1000 Rent Frenzy (25-minutes) 43 1100 170 Prize Drop Chips 44 1200 900 dice 45 2500 Cash 46 1200 210 Prize Drop Chips 47 1400 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 48 1500 Cash 49 6000 6500 dice

By completing the Gifts All Around event in Monopoly Go, you can earn up to 14,925 free dice rolls, with each of these potentially helping you land on the squares needed to unlock more. Expect a bigger points requirement for rolls and cash compared to other prize milestones.

How to play Monopoly Go Gifts All Around

The Monpoly Go Gifts All Around event will start the moment you launch the game during the event period. You’ll see it at the centre top of the screen, taking over the space previously occupied by the outgoing Twinkle Tree event.

So long as you see its banner at the top of the screen, you can participate in the Monpoly Go Gifts All Around event. The more points you earn while it’s active, the more rewards you’ll unlock.

When does the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event end?

The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event ends on December 27 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.

The event started on December 24 at the same time. Set to play out over three days, it’s not the longest Monopoly Go event we’ve had, but it’s certainly longer than the recent Sleigh Race event.

How to get more Monopoly Go Gifts All Around points

You can get more Monopoly Go Gifts All Around points (depicted as presents) by increasing your dice multiplier. You can increase your multiplier higher than normal if you manage to trigger the right bonus beforehand, too.

No matter your dice multiplier, you just need to land on any of the four corner squares on the board to earn Monopoly Go Presents All Around points, letting you unlock more event rewards as you go.

And that should be everything you need to know about the milestone Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event.