All Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards? This particular event in the non-stop virtual board game kicked in on Christmas Eve, promising a bunch of presents and prizes for those who play as much as they can over the holiday break. To make running through it a little easier, we’ve collected all of the rewards into an easy-to-read table below. That way you’ll know whether it’s worth losing sleep over.
Whether this is your first Monopoly Go in-game event or your four hundredth, it doesn’t hurt to read up on Monopoly Go events past and present. If you spot a pattern, you’ll know when to save your spins for rewards you might actually need. And if you’re looking to climb higher on the competition-style events, Monopoly Go dice links are well worth keeping up with. You can also check out our list of the best online board games to find titles shockingly similar to this one.
All Monopoly Gifts All Around rewards
Here’s the full list of Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards:
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 dice
|2
|5
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|5
|65
|100 dice
|6
|15
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|20
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|225 dice
|11
|25
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|30
|Cash Grab (10-minutes)
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|14
|40
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|350
|400 dice
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack (2x 1-star)
|18
|100
|Cash
|19
|70
|35 Prize Drop Chips
|20
|700
|725 dice
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack (3x 3-star)
|23
|110
|55 Prize Drop Chips
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1300
|1200 dice
|26
|130
|High Roller (15-minutes)
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack (3x 3-star)
|30
|1000
|Cash
|31
|175
|160 dice
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack (4x 4-star)
|34
|280
|105 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|2000
|1700 dice
|36
|400
|Cash Grab (15-minutes)
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack (4x 4-star)
|38
|700
|500 dice
|39
|800
|125 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|3000
|2500 dice
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack (6x 5-star)
|42
|1000
|Rent Frenzy (25-minutes)
|43
|1100
|170 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1200
|900 dice
|45
|2500
|Cash
|46
|1200
|210 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1400
|Sticker Pack (6x 5-star)
|48
|1500
|Cash
|49
|6000
|6500 dice
By completing the Gifts All Around event in Monopoly Go, you can earn up to 14,925 free dice rolls, with each of these potentially helping you land on the squares needed to unlock more. Expect a bigger points requirement for rolls and cash compared to other prize milestones.
How to play Monopoly Go Gifts All Around
The Monpoly Go Gifts All Around event will start the moment you launch the game during the event period. You’ll see it at the centre top of the screen, taking over the space previously occupied by the outgoing Twinkle Tree event.
So long as you see its banner at the top of the screen, you can participate in the Monpoly Go Gifts All Around event. The more points you earn while it’s active, the more rewards you’ll unlock.
When does the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event end?
The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event ends on December 27 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT.
The event started on December 24 at the same time. Set to play out over three days, it’s not the longest Monopoly Go event we’ve had, but it’s certainly longer than the recent Sleigh Race event.
How to get more Monopoly Go Gifts All Around points
You can get more Monopoly Go Gifts All Around points (depicted as presents) by increasing your dice multiplier. You can increase your multiplier higher than normal if you manage to trigger the right bonus beforehand, too.
No matter your dice multiplier, you just need to land on any of the four corner squares on the board to earn Monopoly Go Presents All Around points, letting you unlock more event rewards as you go.
And that should be everything you need to know about the milestone Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event. If you’re looking for other games to get stuck into between spins this holiday season, check out these 11 perfect games to play this Christmas, or the best free PC games if you’ve already spent enough.