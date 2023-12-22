All Monopoly Go events, dates, and rewards

What is the next Monopoly Go event? With so many limited-time events in Monopoly Go, it can be hard to keep track of the rewards you can get your hands on. Monopoly Go events can last anywhere from a few hours to a week, so bookmark this page as we’ll keep it regularly updated with the next events and their start and end dates.

Monopoly Go is the latest online board game sweeping the globe.

Current Monopoly Go events

The events in Monopoly Go now are:

Twinkle Tree – Ends on December 24 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. Land on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tiles to earn rewards. The full list of Twinkle Tree rewards can be found in our guide.

– Ends on December 24 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. Land on Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tiles to earn rewards. The full list of Twinkle Tree rewards can be found in our guide. Jingle Jam – Ends on December 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. Land on Railroad tiles to get Microphone tokens. You can read the full list of Jingle Jam rewards in our guide.

– Ends on December 24 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. Land on Railroad tiles to get Microphone tokens. You can read the full list of Jingle Jam rewards in our guide. Golden Blitz – Ends on December 22 at 5AM PT / 8AM ET / 1PM GMT. The only time players can swap golden stickers!

All Monopoly Go events and tournaments

There are so many Monopoly Go event and tournament types that it can be difficult to wrap your head around at first. We’ve got all of the information on every event or tournament that could pop up, so you’re prepared to win big.

Partners Event – The Partners Event is one of Monopoly Go’s biggest social events where you can select friends to be partners to build structures on your board and win prizes. After reaching the fifth board you are eligible for the Partners Event. To build and upgrade attractions you’ll need to spin a wheel and gain points. To spin the wheel you’ll need to collect event tokens that work as currency, for example the recent puzzle pieces. Once you create a partnership you cannot change partners, so choose carefully!

The Partners Event is one of Monopoly Go’s biggest social events where you can select friends to be partners to build structures on your board and win prizes. After reaching the fifth board you are eligible for the Partners Event. To build and upgrade attractions you’ll need to spin a wheel and gain points. To spin the wheel you’ll need to collect event tokens that work as currency, for example the recent puzzle pieces. Once you create a partnership you cannot change partners, so choose carefully! Golden Blitz – This event was introduced for players to trade gold stickers. You can trade up to five per day that are featured in the event. You cannot trade gold stickers outside of this event. Find out when the next Golden Blitz event is in our guide.

– This event was introduced for players to trade gold stickers. You can trade up to five per day that are featured in the event. You cannot trade gold stickers outside of this event. Find out when the next Golden Blitz event is in our guide. Tournaments – Tournaments are limited-time events during which you’ll compete against other players in order to earn a limited-time currency and earn rewards. Each tournament will earn currency differently, so check the in-game event icon to be sure of the specifics.

– Tournaments are limited-time events during which you’ll compete against other players in order to earn a limited-time currency and earn rewards. Each tournament will earn currency differently, so check the in-game event icon to be sure of the specifics. Daily Treats – These are rewards you can earn by playing the game daily. Get a longer login streak for bigger rewards.

– These are rewards you can earn by playing the game daily. Get a longer login streak for bigger rewards. Quick Wins – These daily objectives give you progress towards a weekly reward when completed. You’ll hit different milestones along the way, which also gives its own reward. You can check your progress by tapping the ‘Wins’ button in the bottom left of the screen.

– These daily objectives give you progress towards a weekly reward when completed. You’ll hit different milestones along the way, which also gives its own reward. You can check your progress by tapping the ‘Wins’ button in the bottom left of the screen. Community Chest – Every time you land on a Community Chest tile you will add money to the chest in the middle of the board. To open the chest you must invite friends to join the game. When enough friends have accepted your invitation, you can open it with your friends and all enjoy the rewards.

– Every time you land on a Community Chest tile you will add money to the chest in the middle of the board. To open the chest you must invite friends to join the game. When enough friends have accepted your invitation, you can open it with your friends and all enjoy the rewards. Free Parking – This event is very special and only happens once every few days, at seemingly random times. As you go around the board free dice rolls will begin to stack up. The next time you land on the Free Parking tile, all of those free dice rolls will be yours, along with a load of cash.

This event is very special and only happens once every few days, at seemingly random times. As you go around the board free dice rolls will begin to stack up. The next time you land on the Free Parking tile, all of those free dice rolls will be yours, along with a load of cash. Milestone – Milestone events are limited-time only and give different objectives to you. Achieving these objectives grants huge rewards. These events are different from one to the next.

– Milestone events are limited-time only and give different objectives to you. Achieving these objectives grants huge rewards. These events are different from one to the next. Landmark Rush – Every time you complete a landmark in this limited-time event, you will earn additional rewards.

– Every time you complete a landmark in this limited-time event, you will earn additional rewards. Board Rush – Every time you complete a board in this limited-time event, you will earn additional rewards.

– Every time you complete a board in this limited-time event, you will earn additional rewards. Bank Heist – Landing on a Railroad tile triggers this minigame. Choose a vault door, and another, until you’ve matched three symbols. Depending on the symbols matched you’ll either win a small heist, large heist, or jackpot.

– Landing on a Railroad tile triggers this minigame. Choose a vault door, and another, until you’ve matched three symbols. Depending on the symbols matched you’ll either win a small heist, large heist, or jackpot. Rent Frenzy – During this limited-time event, you’ll have more rent targets on the board meaning you will earn more rent income.

– During this limited-time event, you’ll have more rent targets on the board meaning you will earn more rent income. Cash Grab – This minigame simply requires tapping the floating notes on the screen to earn Monopoly money.

– This minigame simply requires tapping the floating notes on the screen to earn Monopoly money. Cash Boost – During this limited-time event, cash earned from simply playing the game as normal is doubled. This includes rolling, shutdowns, hists, and more, but does not apply to cash earned from live events.

– During this limited-time event, cash earned from simply playing the game as normal is doubled. This includes rolling, shutdowns, hists, and more, but does not apply to cash earned from live events. Property Wheel Boost – Every time you complete a set and land on one of the hotel tiles, you will have the chance to spin the wheel twice in this limited-time event.

– Every time you complete a set and land on one of the hotel tiles, you will have the chance to spin the wheel twice in this limited-time event. Prize Drop – These events last for a few days. Collect tokens from playing the game as normal and then drop the tokens from the top of the board for a chance to win prizes. The more often you play, the more progress you make towards filling the bottom bar for even more rewards. Using a multiplier is key to progressing the Prize Drop event quickly.



It’s difficult to tell what the next Monopoly Go event will be, as they’re seemingly not published anywhere before going live. However, we anticipate another festive-themed event to go live on December 24, 2023.

Check back here for any new events being added, or if you’d like to know what the current Monopoly Go event is as well as how to earn rewards fast.

Past Monopoly Go events

These events have already run their course in Monopoly Go, but they may reappear in the future:

Gingerbread Galore – December 10-12, December 17-20

Winter Wonderland – December 6-10, December 15-17

Twinkle Tree – December 4-6, December 10-15, December 20-23

Heartfelt Holidays – December 1-4

Uncharted Adventures – November 29-December 1

Bows and Bandits – November 26-29

Epic Myths – November 24-26

Blessed Feast – November 21-24

Cranberry Carnival – November 19-21

Creative Accounting – November 15-19

Tax Refund – November 13-15

Singles Night -November 10-13

Wall Street Wonders – November 5-10

Equity Extravaganza – November 3-5

Jungle Jam – November 1-3

Trick or Treat – October 30-November 1

Spooky Soiree – October 27-30

Bewitching Bash – October 23-27

Lasso Loops – October 21-23

Rodeo Riders – October 18-21

Pumpkin Prowl – October 12-18

Wilderness Retreat – October 10-12

Gizmo Gourmet – October 5-10

