All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards? For a limited time in Monopoly Go, you can win a bunch of festive-themed prizes in the Jingle Jam event. There are a host of valuable prizes up for grabs, which you can earn by playing games like Bank Heist, and Shutdown.
Because you earn by playing, getting those Monopoly Go dice links is more important than ever, as you want to play as much as you can. Prizes are split into milestones, which you earn by just completing games, and a leaderboard, where your placement determines the value of your prize. Here are all the prizes in milestones and the leaderboard in Monopoly Go’s Jingle Jam event.
Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam milestone rewards:
|Milestone
|Points
|Rewards
|1
|75
|35 dice rolls
|2
|55
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|3
|140
|Cash
|4
|180
|85 dice rolls
|5
|160
|Sticker Pack
|6
|250
|5-minute High Roller
|7
|380
|170 dice rolls
|8
|450
|Cash
|9
|420
|200 dice rolls
|10
|550
|Sticker pack
|11
|650
|Cash
|12
|725
|Sticker pack
|13
|800
|350 dice rolls
|14
|775
|Cash
|15
|850
|Sticker pack
|16
|900
|350 dice rolls
|17
|1000
|15-minute Cash Grab
|18
|1100
|Cash
|19
|1300
|500 dice rolls
|20
|1500
|Sticker pack
|21
|1800
|Cash
|22
|2000
|Cash
|23
|2300
|900 dice rolls
|24
|2600
|2-minute High Roller
|25
|3000
|Cash
|26
|3300
|1200 dice rolls
|27
|3500
|Cash
|28
|4000
|1400 dice rolls
|29
|5000
|Cash
|30
|5500
|1800 dice rolls
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam leaderboard rewards:
|Rank
|Rewards
|1
|2500 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack
|2
|1200 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack
|3
|800 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack
|4
|600 dice rolls, Cash, Five-Star Sticker Pack
|5
|500 dice rolls, Cash, Five-Star Sticker Pack
|6
|450 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack
|7
|400 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack
|8
|350 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack
|9
|300 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack
|10
|250 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack
|11
|200 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|150 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack
|13
|100 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack
|14-15
|75 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack
|16-20
|50 dice rolls, Cash
|21-50
|Cash
How to earn tokens in Monopoly Go Jingle Jam
There are two ways to earn tokens in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event. You earn tokens by completing the Bank Heist and Shutdown mini-games, which are triggered when you land on a Railway tile.
When does the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event end?
The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event ends on December 22 at 12PM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT.
How to get more Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tokens
You can get more Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tokens by increasing your dice multiplier if you feel you’ll land on a Railway tile. Any tokens you earn playing these mini-games will be multiplied by your dice multiplier.
Those are all the rewards you can earn in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event. It’s a limited-time event, so you don’t have long to get in there and earn those tokens. Once you’ve cleared the board and swept the competition, check out the best free PC games for more fun. Don’t forget that the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event runs alongside the Jingle Jam, so be sure to check our guide there on how to maximize rewards.