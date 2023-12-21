All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

What are the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards? For a limited time in Monopoly Go, you can win a bunch of festive-themed prizes in the Jingle Jam event. There are a host of valuable prizes up for grabs, which you can earn by playing games like Bank Heist, and Shutdown.

Because you earn by playing, getting those Monopoly Go dice links is more important than ever, as you want to play as much as you can. Prizes are split into milestones, which you earn by just completing games, and a leaderboard, where your placement determines the value of your prize. Here are all the prizes in milestones and the leaderboard in Monopoly Go’s Jingle Jam event.

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam milestone rewards:

Milestone Points Rewards 1 75 35 dice rolls 2 55 10-minute Rent Frenzy 3 140 Cash 4 180 85 dice rolls 5 160 Sticker Pack 6 250 5-minute High Roller 7 380 170 dice rolls 8 450 Cash 9 420 200 dice rolls 10 550 Sticker pack 11 650 Cash 12 725 Sticker pack 13 800 350 dice rolls 14 775 Cash 15 850 Sticker pack 16 900 350 dice rolls 17 1000 15-minute Cash Grab 18 1100 Cash 19 1300 500 dice rolls 20 1500 Sticker pack 21 1800 Cash 22 2000 Cash 23 2300 900 dice rolls 24 2600 2-minute High Roller 25 3000 Cash 26 3300 1200 dice rolls 27 3500 Cash 28 4000 1400 dice rolls 29 5000 Cash 30 5500 1800 dice rolls

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam leaderboard rewards:

Rank Rewards 1 2500 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack 2 1200 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack 3 800 dice rolls, Cash, Galaxy Purple Sticker Pack 4 600 dice rolls, Cash, Five-Star Sticker Pack 5 500 dice rolls, Cash, Five-Star Sticker Pack 6 450 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack 7 400 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack 8 350 dice rolls, Cash, Four-Star Sticker Pack 9 300 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack 10 250 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack 11 200 dice rolls, Cash, Three-Star Sticker Pack 12 150 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack 13 100 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack 14-15 75 dice rolls, Cash, Two-Star Sticker Pack 16-20 50 dice rolls, Cash 21-50 Cash

How to earn tokens in Monopoly Go Jingle Jam

There are two ways to earn tokens in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event. You earn tokens by completing the Bank Heist and Shutdown mini-games, which are triggered when you land on a Railway tile.

When does the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event end?

The Monopoly Go Gingerbread Galore event ends on December 22 at 12PM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT.

How to get more Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tokens

You can get more Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tokens by increasing your dice multiplier if you feel you’ll land on a Railway tile. Any tokens you earn playing these mini-games will be multiplied by your dice multiplier.

Those are all the rewards you can earn in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam event. It’s a limited-time event, so you don’t have long to get in there and earn those tokens. Once you’ve cleared the board and swept the competition, check out the best free PC games for more fun. Don’t forget that the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event runs alongside the Jingle Jam, so be sure to check our guide there on how to maximize rewards.