Monoprice lets your gaming laptop connect to two 4K monitors

Monoprice has just released a couple of new USB Type-C dongles that could be just what you need for your gaming laptop, especially if you regularly connect to multiple monitors (via Laptop Mag). Better still, these adapters come in both HDMI and DisplayPort flavours and boast support for high resolutions and more.

The Monoprice USB-C to Dual 4K HDMI Adapter basically does what it says on the tin, giving you the ability to connect up to two 4K 60Hz monitors to your portable PC via a single USB-C port. You’ll still need to run cables from your displays, of course, but it should allow you to quickly move between setups and increase the abilities of even the best gaming laptop.

Regardless of whether you pick up the Monoprice USB-C to Dual 4K DisplayPort Adapter or its HDMI equivalent, both adapters support high dynamic range. Not only will this allow you to enjoy a bit of HDR gaming, but you’ll be able to work on photo or video projects or just stream a bit of Netflix content with high dynamic range.

Both dongles are fairly cheap, starting at $29.99 USD, but over on the Monoprice store you can bag the DisplayPort model with a 30% discount.