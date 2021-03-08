Pokémon-style RPG Monster Hunter Stories 2 hits Steam on day one

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin had previously only been revealed for Nintendo Switch, but today Capcom has confirmed that the game will be coming to PC via Steam on day one. A new trailer also showcases some snippets of the story, and teases the game’s multiplayer co-op quests.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 releases July 9, 2021 on both Switch and PC. As with the previous game, this spin-off ditches the usual Monster Hunter trappings for a more traditional take on turn-based, Japanese RPG games. It’s got a big focus on capturing, training, and fighting alongside monsters, so this might just be the Pokémon PC game you’ve been waiting for.

There’s no word yet on pricing – and the Steam page is not yet live – but there’ll be a Deluxe Edition of the game that gets you a variety of new cosmetic armor sets for your characters. Additionally, all pre-orders will get the Makura maiden outfit for Ena. You can get details on all those digital bonuses over on the official site.

Check out the new trailer below.

YouTube Thumbnail

The original Monster Hunter Stories for 3DS was fairly well-regarded, so here’s hoping its follow-up can follow suit.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

