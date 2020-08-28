Monster Hunter World’s final free update launches on September 30 – here’s exactly when

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 5 release time has been revealed, along with a whole lot of details on what to expect from the free update. It’ll be the last big free addition to Monster Hunter World – hence the Final Stand that Capcom teased earlier this week – but it looks like a solid way to say goodbye, including the return of Fatalis.

Title Update 5 launches on September 30 at 17:00 PDT / 20:00 EDT, or October 1 at 1:00 BST, across all platforms including Steam. The big addition is, of course, Fatalis and the related quests. You’ll be able to take on Fatalis after completing the Iceborne main story and Alatreon investigation, and there will be new weapons and armour to craft from the monster’s remains, which you can see on the official site.

While the update itself will be the last big one, there’ll be some reasons to keep playing. In the autumn, we’ll get a limited-time event quest to take on an Arch-tempered Velkhana. New layered armour will also be added in the title update, some of which will require materials in further event quests. We’ll also get a seasonal event that runs from October 15 through November 5 with the Autumn Harvest Fest and Fun Fright Fest.

Check out the developer diary below, or read on for all the patch notes.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 5 patch notes

Major Features

New monster “Fatalis” has been added to the game. New Fatalis hunter and Palico equipment have also been added! Fatalis will be available after finishing the story of Iceborne and completing the Alatreon investigation.

Arch-tempered version of Velkhana has been added to the game. New Arch-tempered Velkhana hunter equipment has also been added! Arch-tempered Velkhana will be available in a limited-time event quest.



Featured Events

Event Quest: “The Place Where Winter Sleeps”

Fall Seasonal Events: Astera Autumn Harvest Fest & Seliana Fun Fright Fest!

Street Fighter V Collaboration

Collaboration quests from the console version will be made available, and paid DLC will be available for purchase.

Major Additions

Clutch Claw Boost skill added, allowing you to wound monsters easier.

Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual at the Elder Melder.

You can now use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials at the Elder Melder.

The following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder: Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind’s Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

New layered armor added.

New pendants added.

Decor can now be obtained from the Steamworks’ Overdrive bonus.

Unpurchased downloadable content within the following categories now have links that take you to their store page: Gestures; Poses; Stickers; Change Appearance; Pendants; Handler’s Outfits; Room Customization & Decor; Music Player; Figures.

Wounds inflicted on monsters now take longer to disappear.

Carved Feystones and Sealed Feystones now have a higher chance to be appraised as high rarity decorations.

Sealed Feystones have a higher chance to drop from the special rewards of investigations for threat level 3 tempered monsters.

The following charms have been added: Shaver Charm; Earplugs Charm V; Master’s Charm V; Critical Charm III; Exploiter Charm III; Handicraft Charm V.

The following decorations have been added: Diversion Jewel 3; Acrobat Jewel 3; Shaver Jewel 3.

Added a new option: “Swap Keys while Mounted” (Keyboard Only Function).

Added a new option: “Surveyor Set Controls” (Keyboard Only Function).

