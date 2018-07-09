Monster Hunter: World comes to PC in a month – here are its system requirements

Monster Hunter: World will launch on Steam on August 9. In a rare exception to the general rule that games get delayed, that’s earlier than we were expecting – publisher Capcom had previously planned to launch in autumn. That said, it came out on consoles in January, so.

Capcom has also confirmed the minimum and recommend system requirements for what has already become the best-selling game in its history, with over eight million units shipped to consoles worldwide.

At a minimum, you’ll need a GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB VRAM or more; an Intel i5-4460 at 3.20 GHz or an AMD FX-6300 (or better); 8 GB of RAM; 20 GB of storage; DirectX version 11; and Windows 7 or above (64-bit required). This will deliver 30fps at 1080p on low graphics settings. Mouse, keyboard, and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported.

Recommended specs suggest a GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or Radeon RX 570X (VRAM 4GB); an Intel i3 8350 at 4GHz, or an Intel i7 3770 at 3.4GHz, or an AMD Ryzen 5 – all other requirements, including RAM, are the same as the minimum spec. This will deliver 30fps at 1080p on high graphics settings.

Don’t want to wait a month to slay some giant monsters? There’s plenty of fodder for your hungry sword in the best RPGs on PC.

Monster Hunter: World sees players follow the journey of the elder dragons as they begin their once-in-a-decade migration across the sea – an event known to the locals as the Elder Crossing. You’ll follow them to the New World as part of the Guild’s Research Commission, exploring the massive, mysterious land, and uncovering the secret forces behind the Elder Crossing. Our console friends seem to be enjoying it enormously – it shifted seven million copies in a little over five weeks.

For everything else you need to know, here’s our guide to Monster Hunter: World’s gameplay, setting, story, and plenty more, including some trailers to watch.

Convinced? The Steam pagehas just gone live with two editions: the standard (£49.99/$59.99) and the digital deluxe bundle (£61.98/$70.48). The latter includes a Samurai armour set and a bunch of cosmetics. There’s also a pre-order incentive: the Origin armour set – “a nostalgic must-have for series fans”, apparently – and a special charm that boosts your attack and defence.

Monster Hunter: World has already had lots of post-launch content on console, including free DLC in the form of new monsters to – what else – hunt. Capcom says the PC version will get all this good stuff “at a later date”, and to stay tuned for more details on exactly when.

Can you run it? Check your PC against the Monster Hunter: World system requirements at PCGameBenchmark.