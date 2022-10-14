Mortal Kombat 11 is $3.28 in fighting games Humble Bundle

Mortal Kombat 11 is at the heart of the latest Humble Bundle (the Melee Mayhem Bundle) which gives fans of fighting games the chance to fill the gaps in their library, with seven games available at what works out as just $3.28 USD/ £2.97 GBP each.

Whether you’re a fan of the Mortal Kombat, or have always meant to give it a try, the eleventh game in the series is one that you’ll want to get your hands on. The gameplay offers both an online mode that you’ll easily pour huge numbers of hours into, and a story-driven single player campaign, which gives you the chance to get to know the characters, catering to both casual and competitive players.

Meanwhile, you’ll also gain access to a 90% discount on the game’s DLC, which adds a new campaign and expands the roster with several new characters, including classic Mortal Kombat icons like Scorpion and Mileena. There are also fun and unexpected crossover choices like the Joker, the Terminator, Robocop, John Rambo, and Spawn. That’s sure to be an extra draw for fans of their respective franchises. Grab it while you can

Here’s a rundown of everything you’ll get for just $23 USD/£20.80 GBP in the Melee Mayhem Bundle:

Mortal Kombat 11 (2019) : the latest instalment in the ever-popular Mortal Kombat series

: the latest instalment in the ever-popular Mortal Kombat series Chivalry 2 (2021) : the popular hack and slash multiplayer game from Torn Banner Studios

: the popular hack and slash multiplayer game from Torn Banner Studios Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (2021) : the crossover fighter that pits the likes of SpongeBob, Nigel Thornberry, and Avatar Korra up against each other

: the crossover fighter that pits the likes of SpongeBob, Nigel Thornberry, and Avatar Korra up against each other Song of Iron (2021) : the Viking-inspired axe-driven indie adventure game

: the Viking-inspired axe-driven indie adventure game River City Girls (2019) : acclaimed spin-off of the Kunio-kun/River City series

: acclaimed spin-off of the Kunio-kun/River City series Mordhau (2019) : the mediaeval indie hack and slash fighting game

: the mediaeval indie hack and slash fighting game Chronicon (2020) : the india hack and slash pixel RPG

: the india hack and slash pixel RPG Coupon for 90% off the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bndle

Coupon for 10% off River City Girls Zero

Coupon for 10% off River City Girls 2

Money-raised through this bundle helps go support World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation that works to address food insecurity during times of humanitarian crises. So as you’re beating your virtual foes to a pulp, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you contributed to some tangible good in the world too.

Read our Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities and Mortal Kombat 11 forge guide for more insight into the game, and for extra help if you’re a newcomer