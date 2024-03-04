I love when this happens. In the frenetic, fast-moving world of videogames, it seems like a lot of great work is quickly consumed, disposed of, and forgotten. Either that, or we pick a game – just one game, like Diablo 4 or Skyrim – and stick with it for years and years, neglecting to see what else is around. When something great from the past that we might otherwise have never played suddenly explodes again on Steam, it’s a nice reminder that some games are so good and so loved they can never truly disappear. 14 years since it first launched, one classic RPG game, with a full 10/10 rating from players, is suddenly taking over Valve’s platform. Like a legendary band stepping out for one final tour, if you want to enjoy the resurgence for yourself, this one is also 90% off.

Mixing open-world, strategy, and RPG games, Mount and Blade: Warband remains one of the most loved expansions on Steam, boasting the coveted ‘overwhelmingly positive’ rating based on player reviews. Originally launched in 2010 as a standalone extension to the 2008 base game, Warband offers overhauled visuals, a new campaign, 64-person multiplayer, new upgrades, new weapons, and more.

On Thursday February 29, the Mount and Blade: Warband Steam player count peaked at 4,143, a figure broadly consistent with the game’s player base for the past three years. Now, however, Mount and Blade: Warband has skyrocketed on Valve’s platform, with more than 15,000 concurrent players during the last 24 hours. According to Steam DB, that’s a 160% increase over the most recent 30-day average, and the biggest record for concurrent users since 2020.

How did it happen? Well, Mount and Blade: Warband is currently available at a huge 90% discount, meaning you can get it for $1.99 / £1.69. The offer runs until Thursday March 7, so expect even more people to log into the classic RPG before then. If you want to join in, you can get Mount and Blade: Warband right here.

Alternatively, try some of the best strategy games, or maybe the best MMORPGs available on PC right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.