This powerhouse MSI laptop is going cheap for Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a gaming laptop that can handily play the latest games at high settings? Look no further than this MSI Katana 15. Right now, you can snag $400 off this portable powerhouse as part of Amazon Prime Day, but you’ll need to act fast before stocks or promotion expire.

Gaming laptops, much like their prebuilt PC counterparts, remove the stress of researching, building, and hoping your system turns on after you’ve put it together. Not to mention the fact that, unlike a desktop, you can take them with you on the go. All of this and more is true of the MSI Katana 15.

Equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i7 13620H processor, you won’t find many laptops at this price that pack more of a punch than this one. Better still, it’s backed by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which is plenty for today’s games.

It’s worth bearing in mind that you can upgrade both the memory and storage of the Katana 15, should you need to. That said, with specs like these, you shouldn’t be needing to for a long, long time.

How much for all that? Just $1,199.99 / £1,399.99. While this may sound like a lot on the surface, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck compared to other options out there. It’s $400 off the $1599.99 MSRP for a start, which in itself is still good value for a laptop like this.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to snag this laptop deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you won’t even pay for postage.

Not the deal for you? Check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals to discover our recommendations on what you should spend your hard-earned cash on.