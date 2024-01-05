This MSI Monster Hunter limited edition collection is jaw-dropping

While Monster Hunter is relatively new to PC, the history of the games stretches back much further, and now Capcom is celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary in collaboration with MSI. The companies have collaborated to put together a plethora of limited-edition PC hardware goodies that any fan of the franchise would happily display as a trophy.

The array of Monster Hunter products from MSI is wide-ranging, including a laptop, monitor, motherboard, and more. My personal favorite, however, is the re-styled GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which now easily ranks among the best graphics card models available in terms of looks.

The full collection (pictured above) includes Monster Hunter editions of the following MSI products:

MPG Gungnir 300 PC case

MPG Z790 Edge motherboard

MAG 274QRF QD E2 monitor

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim graphics card

MAG Coreliquid E360 liquid cooler

Crosshair 16 HX laptop

Force GC30 controller

There’s sadly no word on pricing or availability at the time of writing, but we imagine it won’t take long for these parts to make their way to store shelves. That said, you’ll want to be quick if you fancy any of them for your gaming PC setup, as with any limited-edition product.

This collaboration is just a taster of what MSI and other manufacturers have in store for CES 2024, so be sure to check back for more details on the latest announcements.