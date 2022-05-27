MSI reveals special edition RTX 3080 inspired by AC Valhalla

The RTX 3080 is undeniably one of the best graphics cards you can buy for your gaming PC right now, with manufacturers keen to craft their own Nvidia GPU looks. With this in mind, a new pixel pusher has emerged that should pique the interest of any fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

MSI has unveiled a special edition of its RTX 3080 Suprim X graphics card, inspired by Ubisoft’s open-world Viking game (via Videocardz). The pixel pusher swaps out its comparatively plain gunmetal grey shroud for one with a two-tone blue scheme, clearly inspired by AC Valhalla’s aesthetic. Look closely, and you’ll notice the game’s logo atop its central fan, too.

The GPU’s backplate has received an Assassin’s Creed makeover as well, featuring a turquoise coloured map motif that evokes the game’s country-spanning journey across the medieval Norway and Great Britain. However, we think MSI missed a trick here by not swapping out its dragon logo for the AC Valhalla logo, but at least this version of the RTX 3080 retains its RGB customisation features.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any details on when (or if) this card will be made available to purchase. More upsetting still, it seems like this special edition GPU may be limited to the Taiwanese market if this giveaway is any indication.

Don’t be too disheartened if you were after a top-of-the-line graphics card, as the launch of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards is drawing ever closer. In fact, they could be with us as early as July if recent rumours hold water.