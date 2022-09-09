MSI RTX 3090 GPU deal costs less than an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3090 deals are few and far between, but we’re starting to see absurd discounts pop up across the board. For whatever reason, MSI’s take on the premium GPU is now available for less than an RTX 3080 Ti – a card that packs less of a punch than its souped-up sibling.

Over on Amazon, the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 GPU is available for $979.99 USD, thanks to a hefty 51% discount. Again, the deal means you can grab the souped-up GPU for $10 less than an RTX 3080 Ti, despite the fact it packs more VRAM and a higher core count.

Speaking of specs, the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 boasts 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, 10,496 CUDA cores, and a 1,725MHz boost clock. Its also equipped with three display ports and an HDMI 2.1 port, making it a perfect match for the best gaming monitor.

The RTX 3090 is one of Nvidia’s best graphics card options, so picking one up over an RTX 3080 Ti is a no-brainer. MSI’s take on the premium GPU also pairs the green team’s high specs with a triple fan setup and efficient cooling pipes, both of which help keep the pixel pusher icy cold when under load.

It’s worth noting that Nvidia is actively trying to clear out RTX 3000 supplies to make way for new RTX 4000 GPUs, so the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 could sell out fast. It’s also by far the cheapest version of the SKU available at the moment, as alternatives like the RTX 3090 Suprim X still cost a whopping $1,690 USD.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get the RTX 3090 delivered to your door using speedy next-day delivery. New subscribers can also grab a 30-day free trial, meaning you could bag the service without paying a penny. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this great graphics card deal likely won’t stick around for long.