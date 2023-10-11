You can get Total War: Pharaoh for free thanks to MSI

MSI has partnered up with SEGA to celebrate the release of the latest addition to the Total War series, Total War: Pharaoh, by giving away free copies of the highly-anticipated game to those who buy selected hardware. Anyone who purchases the specified MSI products during a limited time will be in with a chance of getting their hands on the brand new Total War game for free.

This brand-new partnership, from MSI and SEGA, comes on the heels of the newly released Total War: Pharaoh, which is available later today on Steam and other PC gaming platforms. This giveaway is the perfect opportunity to lead your armies into victory through the sand covered battlefields of Egypt, on a brand new, high-powered MSI gaming monitor, while your rig sits in a stylish new gaming chassis.

The G274QPZ 27 inch gaming monitor is just one of the myriad of displays available as part of the promotion. The gaming monitor boasts of a 240Hz refresh rate, and its WQHD high resolution 2560 x 1440 screen will make the world of Ancient Egypt shine. The display’s 1ms response time, and integrated Nvidia G-sync technology, which will also help elevate any screen tearing woes, so you can focus on becoming the leader of the people, and less about choppy frame rates.

The MPG GUNGNIR 300 series gaming chassis’ are also part of this brand-new promotion, including the MPS GUNGNIR 300R Airflow. This MSI chassis is a sleek, black tower that can support both vertical and horizontal RTX 40 series graphics card installations, thanks to its integrated graphics card stand. Each of the 300 series gaming chassis are equipped with a full-length 1 mm perforated front and top panel, to help maximize cooling, so you can focus on playing your favorite PC games and less about your rig overheating. No PC hardware is complete without RGB lighting, and the 300R Airflow is no different with its ambient illumination, which can be assigned manually, or through the Mystic Light accompanying software.

Anyone who purchases a selected gaming monitor, like the G274QPX, or the MSI MPG GUNGNIR 300 series chassis, can register on the MSI website to see if luck is on their side to win a copy of Total War: Pharaoh. The promotion period is available between October 11, through to November 30 2023, and if you’re selected, a game key will be sent directly to your email address which can later be activated on Steam.

Check out the MSI website for a full list of terms and conditions on the promotion, and how to register your newly acquired MSI hardware for a chance to win.

