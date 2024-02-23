DMCA’d sandbox game is huge on Steam after comeback

Myth of Empires is trending on Steam Charts right now despite past legal issues following a DMCA takedown request. The sandbox had temporarily been delisted from Valve’s storefront in December 2021 after a claim filed by Studio Wildcard, which is behind Ark Survival Evolve, alleged that Myth of Empires stole some of its code.

Following Myth of Empire‘s takedown, two years of dispute clouded developer Angela Game’s future before the legal situation was resolved in October 2023 with a settlement agreement. The case was seemingly resolved amicably, with Angela Games and Studio Wildcard’s parent company, Snail Games, coming to a solution that allowed resources for the game to continue being devoted.

Now, on February 23, 2024, the sandbox game is sitting pretty with over 24,000 concurrent players, according to Steam Charts. This isn’t too far off its 24-hour peak of 47,619. It’s also 10% off until February 28, so now’s a good time if you’re thinking of giving it a swirl.

In the multiplayer war game, players can survive, craft, and lead troops to build their empires. Myth of Empires has mostly positive reviews on Steam, where it has rocketed up the charts in the past.

Now out of early access with the recent 1.0 update on February 21, there is also DLC available: one free map, and a musical instruments pack.

Things seem to be working out well, and steadfast commitment to the game has landed the MMO a larger pool of players. If you’re in the mood for more like it, check out our lists of best strategy games or best multiplayer games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.