Naraka: Bladepoint goes free-to-play for the weekend

If you’re the type to watch the Steam charts – there are people outside of game journalism who do that, right? – you’ve probably seen Naraka: Bladepoint making regular appearances among the platform’s most-played games. If you want to know what the fuss is about, you’re about to have your chance, as the game’s getting a free-to-play weekend following the launch of the latest season.

The Naraka: Bladepoint free weekend begins on Friday, February 18 and lasts until Tuesday, February 22. From the start of the promotion until February 25, you’ll also be able to pick up the game at a 30% discount off its usual $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 price tag.

The new season, Echelon, kicked off on February 13, and precedes the launch of a new hero named Justina Gu. The devs have also recently implemented a ranked duo mode, as well as a major update to the Souljade system.

Check out some of the changes in the trailer below.

