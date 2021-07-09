Netflix reveals The Witcher’s Season 2 episode titles alongside December release

The Witcher Season 2 release date on Netflix is set for December 17. Today’s WitcherCon event promised no big new game reveals, but we are getting a pile of news on the next step of the Netflix series. The show will return in time for the two-year anniversary of Season 1’s debut, and we’ve gotten a few details on what the new season will look like, too.

Netflix has shared a few stills from the new season, including a fresh shot of Jaskier (the bard RPG game fans will know better as Dandelion) playing it up for a mostly-disinterested crowd. We’ve also got a shot of Ciri getting her Witcher training at Kaer Morhen under the watchful eye of Lambert, giving us a visual of one of Season 2’s big plot points.

The stream has also revealed the episode titles for the series: A Grain of Truth, Kaer Morhen, What Is Lost, Redanian Intelligence, Turn Your Back, Dear Friend, and Voleth Meir. The title of the eighth episode is ‘top secret’, so I guess we’ll have to wait for that one.

Check out the teaser below.

CD Projekt has already announced that it intends to continue development on both The Witcher and Cyberpunk series, so it’s only a matter of time before us gaming fans get our day, too.