22 year old DnD RPG gets a huge new update

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition was released back in 2018 as, you guessed it, an updated version of the original Dungeons & Dragons RPG created by now famed Dragon Age and Mass Effect developer BioWare. The Enhanced Edition was developed by Beamdog, however, the dedicated DnD community is responsible for the game’s latest update, which is quite expansive, even by Dungeons & Dragons fans’ standards.

The DnD scene received a major boom in popularity in 2023 with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. Since then, the fantasy role-playing game has hit the mainstream now more than ever. The game’s community of diehard fans have taken it upon themselves to update one of the best RPG games on PC, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition. A trailer for the updated version of the game first appeared online back in 2017.

Spotted by GamingOnLinux, the devs at Beamdog recognized the community’s latest efforts to modernize the classic title in the rundown of the patch notes.

The update includes HDR-bloom postprocessing effects, improvements to the gameplay UI, hundreds of bug fixes, significant performance improvements, and more.

This community-developed update for the game isn’t the only post-release content that’s been published for NWN. Beamdog has put out multiple free updates for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition including a free HD texture pack back in November 2021.

