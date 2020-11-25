Looks like the next Metro game is getting multiplayer

4A Games is looking into multiplayer options for the next Metro game. The studio published a blog on its website explaining that its partnership with Saber has given it expertise it didn’t have before to bring concepts to life. The developer also assured potentially sceptical fans that it would handle the possible addition in a way that would fit in with the game’s universe.

“As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase,” the studio says. “But with Saber’s experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro.

“We know some of our fans have concerns whenever they hear multiplayer mentioned, so we wanted to tackle this topic head-on and talk about some of the goals and principles behind this early exploration. Let’s start by saying, we hear your concerns. We’re not looking at multiplayer as a box-ticking exercise, or to jump on some trend or bandwagon. As creators, we want to explore a multiplayer experience that makes complete sense in the Metro universe.”

4A Games also promises that multiplayer won’t come at the expense of a single-player, story-driven experience. As such, the team will lean into its partnership with Saber to ensure that multiplayer will have a dedicated team.

The studio also spoke a wee bit about the single-player portion of the game but didn’t say much past what you would expect. It’ll be story-driven, of course, and the entire game will benefit from an overhauled game engine so the studio can maximise the potential of next-gen hardware.

That’s your lot for now, as the studio isn’t ready to reveal more details just yet. If you want some upcoming PC games to keep you busy in the meantime, though, you know where to click.