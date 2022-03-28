New World March update release time confirmed

Amazon has confirmed the New World March update release time, and you won’t have to wait very long to dive into the Heart of Madness patch for yourself. Many of the features of this update have already been available for testing on the PTR, but a final set of patch notes are also available for your perusal.

Downtime for the March update begins on Tuesday, March 29 at 5am PDT / 8am EDT / 1pm BST across all regions. Downtime is expected to last “approximately” two hours, which would put the New World March update release time around 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST on March 29.

Heart of Madness brings an end to the main story questline, including a showdown with antagonist Isabella. The new five-player expedition, Tempest’s Heart, is built for level 60 and a gear score between 550 and 570. We’re also getting a new blunderbuss weapon, plus a host of new additions to make the world feel more alive. You can see the full list of changes over on the official site.

The devs also recently ran down the New World roadmap for 2022, running down all the major updates to expect through the remainder of the year.

