Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds system requirements for PC

The latest in Level-5’s RPG series is finally here, but the publisher hasn’t fully outlined the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds system requirements. Much like Genshin Impact, though, its availability on Android and iOS smartphones means the barrier to entry isn’t too steep in order to play this Ghibli-like fantasy game on your gaming PC.

The only thing developer Netmarble lists as a part of the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds system requirements is keeping at least 10GB of storage space free for the game. It doesn’t even need the speeds of the best SSD, as a regular old hard drive will run the game just fine – still, it doesn’t hurt to cut load times down to the bare minimum.

Since Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds PC is still in beta, there are some caveats. Firstly, it’s only available on Windows, so it won’t work on your Steam Deck unless you’ve installed Microsoft’s operating system over the default Linux software. It’s also not available on your usual platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, or GOG, instead relying on Netmarble’s own launcher.

We can use the mobile Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds system requirements to work out what specs your rig needs to run the game smoothly, but your mileage may vary here.

Minimum OS Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4570

AMD Ryzen 3 2200g RAM 4GB GPU Intel HD 4000 graphics

AMD Radeon Vega 8 Storage 10GB

For example, we know that you’ll need at least 4GB of gaming RAM, given the Android version needs a Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone or newer to play. You might get away with less memory since the 2GB iPhone 6S can boot Cross Worlds, but we’re still in the testing phase on PC and things might not be quite as refined just yet.

It’s not as simple to translate mobile chips over to a gaming laptop and desktop gaming CPU since they’re built using completely different architectures, so take our estimates with a pinch of salt. Requirements might also change over time, given the game is still in development. If your system does match or exceed our recommendations, though, you’ll have a good chance at running the game smoothly.

Take the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds?