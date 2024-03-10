Turns out this beloved JRPG isn’t leaving Game Pass just yet

Beloved JRPG Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch won’t be leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass anytime soon, it turns out. After an update post revealed the game would be gone from the subscription service this March, a new statement retracts the claim, instead explaining how it will remain available going forward.

If you’re looking for a new JRPG to play, you can’t go wrong with Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch. At a glance, you might think it looks like a Studio Ghibli movie, and you’d be right. Developer Level-5 collaborated with the renowned Japanese animation studio for the cinematics and even endeavored to replicate the studio’s animation style throughout the rest of the game.

If that type of RPG sounds right up your street, you’ll be glad to hear that Xbox has confirmed Ni No Kuni is in fact not leaving Game Pass soon, so you’ve got even longer to play it.

“Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to remove Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered from the leaving soon list. The game will no longer be leaving the Game Pass library on March 15,” the Xbox Wire post now reads.

With a positive score of 85% on Steam and an average of 82 on Metacritic (for the PC version at least), Wrath of the White Witch is a well-loved modern JRPG, with the charm and visuals enough of a reason to at least visit the magical Ghlibi-esque world.

We don’t know exactly when Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch will now be leaving cloud, console, and PC Game Pass, but at least you don’t now have less than two weeks to finish it or even try it for the very first time.

