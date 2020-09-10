Ninja’s back on Twitch – exclusively – starting today

Ninja left Twitch in favour of Mixer a year ago, and now that Mixer has left, uh, existence, the mega-popular streamer is heading back to the biggest game streaming platform. Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has confirmed that he’s entered into an exclusive new deal with Twitch, and he’ll be once again streaming with the platform as of today, September 10.

Ninja’s first stream under the new deal will begin at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on his Twitch channel. Ninja briefly streamed on Twitch back in August, but today’s broadcast will be the first under the new deal with the platform. In a press release, the streamer’s representatives confirm that Ninja now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Twitch.

“In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators,” Ninja says in a press release. “I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact.”

Both Twitch and Ninja highlighted the news on social media.

Ninja plays a varied selection of FPS games and other multiplayer games, but he’s best known as a Fortnite player.