Nioh 2 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar are now available for free

Of the many soulslikes that have come out over the years, very few have been received as warmly as Nioh 2. It, and its predecessor, found success by exploring a well-rendered setting in their foreboding, supernaturally tinged versions of feudal Japan and, of course, by building on creator Team Ninja’s knack for impactful action systems, as shown in games like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Ninja Gaiden. Fortunately, anyone who’s been looking for a good opportunity to try Nioh 2 out for themselves now has a great opportunity. It, along with Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, is headlining this month’s selection of free Humble Choice games.

Nioh 2 is likely to attract the most attention from the current line-up, but the soulslike game isn’t the only option worth checking out in this month’s Humble Choice. March 2024’s offering also includes the RTS Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin and 2022’s Saints Row reboot. Alongside these are the steampunk sandbox shooter Black Skylands, sci-fi adventure game Citizen Sleeper, action RPG game Afterimage, naval sim Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter, and anime style soulslike Soulstice.

As always, Humble Choice comes with a few extras, too. This month’s bonuses include discount codes for Saints Row and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter expansions and other DLC available on the Humble Store.

The March 2024 Humble Choice games are available now through to the end of the month as part of the platform’s monthly subscription. Grab them at the link below.

