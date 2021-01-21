Get comfy in this Elder Scrolls gaming chair

Noblechairs has released a number of themed gaming chairs in the past, including its Doom gaming chair and Fallout 4 gaming chair. Noticing a theme there? Yep, they’re both Bethesda games, thanks to a partnership between the two companies announced last year. So, it’s only natural that The Elder Scrolls is the next game to be plastered over a chair and then sat on by butts around the world.

The Noblechairs’ Twitter post shows a very faint silhouette of a gaming chair, with the caption “Go ahead, surprise me” – a phrase commonly heard when wandering past NPCs in Elder Scrolls Online. Plus, you can faintly make out the ESO logo covering the head of the chair, which all but confirms that this is going to be an ESO-themed throne rather than anything for Elder Scrolls 6 or Skyrim.

If the past two Bethesda collaborations are anything to go by, then it’ll also be based on its mid-range ‘Hero’ model, which has previously cost around $499 / £379 for themed models, so we can expect the same price. The Hero chair is a decent choice even in its standard form, with some of the best back support you can find in a gaming chair thanks to its built-in adjustable lumbar support.

The photo on twitter has a date of Tuesday next week, to “find out more”. We assume that means the chair will be fully unveiled, and maybe there’ll be a possibility to place an order for the chair – if you’re a diehard Elder Scrolls fan, that is.

You can check out Noblechairs’ full gaming chair range here.