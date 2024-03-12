Cyberpunk 2077 gets spiritual successor in stunning new detective game

It’s hard to make a sci-fi game stick out. Videogames are so fond of the future as a setting that it often feels like audiences have seen every version of it there is. And yet, Nobody Wants to Die, an upcoming sci-fi detective game that looks to take as much inspiration from Cyberpunk 2077 and Deus Ex as LA Noire and Dishonored, is immediately eye catching, thanks to a distinctive style and the hook of its ethically complicated premise.

Nobody Wants to Die is a new cyberpunk game from Poland’s Critical Hit Games whose first trailer, though it doesn’t do much to show off what it’ll be like to actually play the game, is a striking unveiling of a fresh sci-fi world.

Set in New York City in the year 2329, Nobody Wants to Die casts players as a detective named James Karra who’s out to investigate a serial murder case in a future where those with enough money to afford it can live forever through sophisticated technology. Karra will be able to use advanced tools and the ability to control time to reconstruct murder scenes and assist in his work trying to track down the person or people responsible for the killings.

Nobody Wants to Die describes itself as an exploration of the tricky moral questions raised by a future where human life is no longer confined to a physical body and, as its trailer shows, takes style cues from noir film. It’s set to come out later this year on Steam.

