Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card might actually be obtainable at launch

Nvidia news feels like a broken record at this stage, as stock scarcity is still an issue in 2022. As a result, fresh releases like the RTX 3080 12GB come with an upsetting price tag, and the RTX 2060 12GB refresh still hasn’t shown up to the party. While the company’s future graphics card release could suffer the same fate, new rumours suggest the green team has a large supply of desktop RTX 3050 cards ready and waiting.

According to a rumour-fueled post on Board Channels (via Videocardz), Nvidia will “strengthen the distribution” of its upcoming RTX 3050 graphics cards on January 27. The author also says the first batch of entry-levels GPUs could exceed RTX 3060 and 3060Ti supplies, but doesn’t specify whether the comparison is based on current inventory or launch day stock.

Revealed during CES 2022, the RTX 3050 will be the first 50-series GPU to feature ray tracing support. Coming in at $249 USD, the graphics card also comes with a cut-down GA106 GPU and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Naturally, the rest of the RTX 3000 lineup runs rings around this entry-level release, but Nvidia claims it could be one of the best graphics cards for 1080p gaming.

While the RTX 3050 stock claims could provide hope to gamers endlessly waiting to upgrade their GPU, it’s probably best to take the rumours with a grain of salt. Even if the card is available to preorder on January 27, the lack of a Founders Edition release could create something of a price inflation hurdle, especially if RTX 3080 12GB pricing is anything to go by.