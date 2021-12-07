Retailers can’t list the RTX 2060 12GB, let alone sell it, because of insufficient stock

Nvidia launches its RTX 2060 12GB GPU today, but you’d be forgiven for not realising, as the company has done little to promote the card’s release. In fact, team green is yet to release an MSRP for it and even cancelled a Founders Edition version of the graphics card, just a few days ago. Now, it appears that some major retailers are yet to receive “sufficient stock” to warrant listing Nvidia’s new GPU, let alone sell it.

We spoke to a representative from UK retailer Scan, who told us that “we’ll be listing the RTX 2060 12GB when we have sufficient stock to sell on the website. This avoids creating the situation where we take pre-orders but cannot confirm to customers when they might receive their order”.

While the ongoing chip shortage and the cryptocurrency boom have severely impacted the availability of the best graphics cards, many hoped that Nvidia’s decision to re-release the RTX 2060 would help alleviate stock issues. Unfortunately, it appears to have done little to address the depressing circumstances we continue to find ourselves in.

To make matters worse, the RTX 2060 12GB apparently doesn’t come with the same LHR limiters that Nvidia implemented on its RTX 3000 series. In benchmarks conducted by PCMarket, the Turing GPU was able to mine at 31.65MH/s compared to the Ampere card’s 22.1MH/s, an increase of 41%.

So – as with every graphics card launch that’s been and gone over the past couple of years – if you’re reading this, it’s probably already out of stock (if it was ever in stock to begin with). Here’s hoping things improve when RTX 4000 and RDNA 3 roll around in 2022.