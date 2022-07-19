Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti GPU allegedly achieves 160fps in Control at 4K

Whispers of alleged Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti performance are making the rounds online, and the “first in-game score” for the next-gen GPU has seemingly arrived. Fresh leaks suggest the green team’s next best graphics card can run the game Control at 4K 160fps with ray tracing and DLSS enabled, all while requiring a very chonky cooler.

Over on Twitter, XpeaGPU claims the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti can reach over 160fps in Control with settings cranked up to ultra. According to the inside sources, the “full AD102” GPU reputedly used a “high power draw,” but the leaker caveats they’re not sure whether that means overclocking. The leak also lacks gaming PC test bench specs, which makes it difficult to compare the card’s performance to current gen options like the RTX 3090 Ti.

Benchmark omissions aside, performance comparisons are already surfacing online. RTX 3090 Ti benchmarks shared by Wccftech writer Hassan Mujtaba suggest that the RTX 4090 Ti is, in theory, twice as fast. Reliable leaker Kopite7kimi has also chimed into the conversation, claiming the GPU to be an “800W beast.”

In addition, the Kopite7kimi says the AD102’s “PCB is very small but its cooler is very huge.” This somewhat backs previously leaked 3D renders that depict a design we described as “dummy thicc.”

RTX 4090 Ti AD102 GPU rumours

We’d advise chowing down on these latest RTX 4000 leaks with an extra grain of salt, as the RTX 4090 Ti Control benchmarks in question are somewhat ambiguous. There’s currently no telling if whether a full-fat AD102 SKU will become an actual product, and Nvidia hasn’t officially confirmed any next-gen specs as of yet.

That said, the Nvidia RTX 4090 is expected to arrive this October, so perhaps we’ll hear more about a souped-up version after its debut. There’s already reason to believe it’ll feature double RTX 3090 performance, meaning a Ti variant could raise the gaming PC bar even further.