Get Alan Wake 2 free with select Nvidia RTX 40 GPUs

Nvidia is continuing their ongoing team up with developer Remedy, to celebrate the upcoming launch of Alan Wake 2, by offering up a free copy of the game with the purchase of some RTX 40 series graphics cards. By purchasing select GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, you can have the opportunity to play the brand-new horror game just in time for the Halloween season.

Back in 2019, Nvidia and developer Remedy, teamed up to promote the release of Control, and its inclusion of the brand-new at the time, DLSS technology. Now, the latest in frame generative and up-scaling tech, DLSS 3.5, is on full display in Alan Wake 2, the latest game from the Finnish-based studio. By purchasing the aptly named ‘Alan Wake 2 GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle’, you can get a copy of the horror sequel, and see how DLSS 3.5 can bring the lurking horrors of Bright Falls to life.

To be in with a chance to get a free copy of the upcoming horror game, you will be required to purchase the RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080 or 4090 graphics cards, and desktop PCs. Gaming laptops with a GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, or a RTX 4070 graphics card will also be applicable, from participating retailers.

You have until November 13, 2023, to purchase any of the qualifying products, where you can then will receive an email with instructions of how to claim your free copy of Alan Wake 2, which can be redeemed through the Epic Games Store. You can also download the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver, to make sure your brand-new hardware is equipped to bring you the full Alan Wake 2 experience.

Check out the Nvidia webpage for a full list of qualifying products, along with the promotion’s terms and conditions.

Check out our guide to the best graphics cards to see how we rate the qualifying Nvidia GPUs part of this brand-new promotion. With the Alan Wake 2 release date closer than ever, equipping your rig with one of the high-powered graphics cards on the list, will ensure you can avoid the unspeakable horrors of low frame rates.

