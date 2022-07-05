This gaming PC boasts an Nvidia RTX GPU and fits in your backpack

A crafty gaming PC modder has created a dinky rig that’ll fit in your backpack, and its GPU is faster than an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. The bite-sized build features a pleasing wood grain aesthetic and minimalist design, all while packing enough of a punch to run a plethora of PC games.

Dubbed the ‘Neon Rocket’, the tiny gaming PC wields a modded Nvidia RTX A4000, a professional-grade graphics card that boasts 16GB VRAM. While the green team’s GPU isn’t small by any means, Reddit user Runamok81 managed to squeeze it into a compact space by swapping out its shroud for an RTX 3060 cooler, reducing its length while retaining a large single fan.

Despite its size, the Neon Rocket is also armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, 32GB Kingston Fury Renegade gaming RAM, a whopping 4GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and an Enhance 600W power supply. Runamok81 even managed to include some flashy RGB lighting inside the build’s incredibly small Densium 4 PC case.

A ridiculously small RTX powerhouse

The Neon Rocket mini gaming PC is impressive on many levels, especially since it could probably outrun many full-sized rigs. Yet, there’s something particularly charming about the fact you can throw it into a rucksack and carry it around, something that evokes Nintendo Gamecube vibes.

If you regularly attend LAN events, you’re probably already fantasising about how easy it’d be to just carry your machine on your back, rather than lugging your desktop rig to events. Sure, you could pick up one of those VR gaming PCs that is literally a backpack, but not everyone is into looking like a ghostbuster.