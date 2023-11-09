Nvidia RTX 4000 Super reveal may take place at CES ‘Special Address’

Rumors surrounding the Nvidia RTX 4000 Super series graphics cards have been gearing as the next CES grows closer, especially as the huge trade show is now only a mere couple of months away. There won’t be much longer to wait until we can put our speculations to bed, and that’s likely to occur at the newly announced Special Address by Nvidia at CES 2024 in January.

The next CES is only a few months away, with the world’s biggest tech trade showbeing a time to celebrate all things PC, including the best graphics cards. Last year, Nvidia opened up the show by revealing its GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, and what the upscaling power of DLSS 3 could do for your favorite PC games. Now, team green is set to return to the CES show floor, likely showing us the first official look at the GeForce RTX 4000 series Super graphics cards.

Confirming with us here at PCGamesN, Nvidia is hosting a CES Special Address, to start off the next anticipated tech trade show with a bang. The special presentation will take place on January 8, 2024 in the dazzling city of Las Vegas. However, what new revelations in hardware Nvidia will be dazzling us at the event, is up for speculation for now.

If the rumors are to be believed, CES 2024 will be the time when Nvidia reveals its RTX 4000 Super series graphics cards, being comprised of the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super. Each GPU is set to be packing more specs than its non-super counterpart. With a more recent leak pertaining to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, revealing it could feature a more than five percent boost in cores, with 10,240 CUDA cores over the RTX 4080’s 9,728.

We won’t know for sure whether the Super refresh will be a significant jump from their non-super counterparts. Or even if they’ll be revealed in January next year at all, yet the anticipation for the Nvidia special address at CES 2024 is nevertheless insurmountable, and we can’t wait to see what the company has up its sleeves.

