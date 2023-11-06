New Nvidia RTX 4000 Super GPUs may kick off 2024 with a bang at CES

If you were planning to add an Nvidia 4000-series GPU to your holiday wish list, it may be time to reconsider, as the latest leaks suggest that the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super are all due to be revealed during CES 2024 in January.

It’s no secret that the Nvidia RTX 4000-series Super cards are due soon, and positioned well to be among the best graphics cards that money can buy, but we had no real indication of a release date until recently.

Over on Twitter (X), kopite7kimi, a reliable source for Nvidia and AMD GPU news, suggested to another user that CES, which takes place between January 9-12, will see the launch of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super.

Their initial tweet detailed the rumored die size, CUDA cores, and L2 cache capacity for each of the new RTX Super cards, and was originally posted on October 28. However, in a reply from November 5, a user questioned whether they should buy a base Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti now, as they would be annoyed for the Super to be released shortly after. To this, kopite7kimi simply replied ‘CES’.

It’s hardly a cloak-and-dagger response and certainly seems to suggest that Nvidia, who will be attending CES 2024, could launch their latest Super GPUs at the event.

While not specifically a gaming event, CES is all about the latest developments in consumer and specialized tech, so it makes sense that Nvidia would bring along a big reveal to help its presence at the show. It remains to be seen whether Nvidia will announce anything before the show, but it will likely want to get people excited, even if CES is a trade show with no public access to the show floor.

If you’re not quite ready for a Super upgrade, you can instead check out our Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti review, or RTX 4080 review for guidance on what GPU to shop around for as the Black Friday graphics card deals appear on the horizon.