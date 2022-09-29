Nvidia GeForce Now gives away RPG goodies in Genshin Impact

You can now grab Genshin Impact Rewards on Nvidia GeForce Now, and the freebies could help you explore the RPG romp's new Sumeru area

Nvidia GeForce Now members can now grab Genshin Impact rewards, but you’ll need to act fast to grab the steaming service goodies. The giveaway arrives in time to see out the open-world RPG’s second anniversary, and could help set off to the new Sumeru area.

Announced via an Nvidia GeForce Now blog, the Genshin Impact reward grants players 30,000 Mora, three Mystic Enhancement Ores, and three Hero’s Wit points. Naturally, obtaining the freebies will help you make the most of the new Version 3.1 update, as you’ll be able to level up, buy new weapons, and upgrade your existing arsenal.

Nvidia GeForce Now Genshin Impact rewards image with Mora, Ore, and points emblems

To snag the Genshin Impact treats, you’ll opt-in to Nvidia GeForce Now Rewards. Once you’re a part of the program, a starter kit should arrive in your inbox, which can be redeemed via the service’s redemption portal.

The Genshin Impact Rewards will only be available for a limited time, so you’ll want to opt-in sooner than later. GeForce Now RTX 3080 and priority members will be able to grab the goods before anyone else, so upgrading will get you to the front of the queue.

Genshin Impact Rewards aside, nine new PC games are joining the GeForce Now library this week, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Dome Keeper. So, if you’re not a fan of the RPG romp, you might still want to check out Nvidia’s streaming service over the weekend.

