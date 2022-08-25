Genshin Impact 3.1 release date, banners, and more

Want to know what the Genshin Impact 3.1 release date is? During the 3.0 livestream, developer Hoyoverse made the unusual move and announced the release date for the next few versions ahead of time. This coincided with the news that the next few patch cycles would last for five weeks, instead of the typical six.

Instead of waiting for the inevitable 3.1 livestream, now we know exactly when the Genshin Impact 3.1 release date takes place. Since the livestream, the devs have revealed new character Candace as the guardian of the upcoming Aaru Village, and dataminers have got their hands on the latest 3.1 beta. Now we can look ahead at what may be coming in the popular RPG game’s next update. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Genshin Impact 3.1 release date

The Genshin Impact 3.1 release date is scheduled for September 28, 2022. As with 3.0, this upcoming patch cycle is due to last five weeks.

Genshin Impact 3.1 banners

On August 22, Hoyoverse formally announced upcoming Genshin Impact characters Candace, Nilou, and Cyno as three new faces that may become playable, or they could be heavily involved in the story.

While we don’t know officially when or if their Genshin Impact banners will debut, the last batch of characters revealed via Twitter arrived in the next big update. Tighnari, Dori, and Collei were announced during 2.8, ahead of their debut in 3.0. It’s not unreasonable to assume then that this newest trio will appear in 3.1 banners, and the current leaks and rumours surrounding future versions supports these three as coming in 3.1.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks

There are a few leaks concerning the 3.1 patch, including the surprising addition of a new permanent card mini-game. Datamining from the beta has also revealed new weapons, new events, and even an expansion to the Sumeru map, adding in a larger desert area to the west. This will also come with the usual new swathe of enemies, bosses, items, and so on. We won’t know more until the official livestream, which should drop around two weeks before the expected release date of 3.1.

That's everything we know about Genshin Impact 3.1 so far.